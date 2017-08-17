Tropical Storm Harvey on Track Towards Barbados

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Thursday August 17, 2017 – Barbadians are bracing for Tropical Storm Harvey which forecasters say will pass very near or over the island tomorrow morning.

What had been “potential tropical cyclone number nine” was upgraded to a storm this evening, and at 8 p.m. it was carrying maximum sustained winds near 40 miles per hour. At that time it was located about 205 miles east of Barbados and 310 miles east of St Lucia and moving towards the west at 18 miles per hour.

“This motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days. On the forecast track, Harvey should move through the Windward Islands and into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Friday,” the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) in Miami said. “Slow strengthening is possible during the next 48 hours.”

In its bulletin issued around the same time, the Barbados Meteorological Service said the centre of Harvey is forecast to pass near or over the island around 8 a.m. tomorrow.

By late this evening and into the night, weather conditions had started to deteriorate, with pockets of moderate to heavy showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds starting to spread across Barbados.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect for Barbados, St Lucia, Martinique, and St Vincent and the Grenadines, while the tropical storm watch issued for Dominica is still in place.

Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to produce rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches across portions of the Windward Islands, from Martinique southward to Grenada. And forecasters say those rains could cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

In anticipation of the storm, Government offices in Barbados closed from as early as 2:30 p.m., and the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry recommended that private sector entities employ a staggered shutdown approach with offices closing at 2:30 p.m., retail stores at 3:30 p.m., and gas stations, supermarkets and other essentials by 4:30 p.m. Those recommendations followed detailed discussions with stakeholders in the National Emergency Operations Centre.

Minister of Culture Stephen Lashley also announced that tomorrow’s scheduled opening of the 13th Caribbean Festival of Arts (CARIFESTA XIII) would be postponed as a result of the storm. He said a new date for the opening ceremony would be announced “very shortly”.

