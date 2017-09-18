Tropical Storm Lee is Just about Gone

FLORIDA, United States, Monday September 18, 2017 – What was Tropical Storm Lee has now weakened into a tropical depression. And forecasters say that by tomorrow, it should be nothing more than a remnant low.

The system, located about 1,115 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, now has maximum sustained winds near 35 miles per hour.

It is moving west northwest at 14 miles per hour and the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) in Miami says weakening is expected, and the depression is forecast to degenerate into a remnant low tomorrow.

Lee poses no threat.

