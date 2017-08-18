Tropical Storm Warning Discontinued for Barbados But Harvey Still Making Way Through Windward Islands

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Friday August 18, 2017 – The centre of Tropical Storm Harvey is now between Barbados and the Windward Islands, and the storm warning that had been in effect for Barbados has been discontinued.

However, the Barbados Meteorological Office says the storm will continue to affect the island.

Meantime, a tropical storm warning remains in effect for St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Martinique while the storm watch remains in effect for Dominica. Tropical storm conditions are spreading through the warning area, and those conditions are also possible in the watch area today.

At 8 a.m., Tropical Storm Harvey was about 55 miles west of Barbados and 60 miles east southeast of St Lucia and headed towards the west at near 18 miles per hour.

A continued westward motion with a slight increase in forward speed is expected over the next couple of days, and on the forecast track, Harvey should move through the Windward Islands and into the eastern Caribbean Sea this morning.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 miles per hour with higher gusts, but some slight strengthening is possible during the next 48 hours, the National Hurricane Centre in Miami said.

Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to produce rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches across portions of the Windward Islands from Martinique southward to Grenada that could cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

