T&T Police Officer Pictured Holding Gun Next to Baby is Under Probe

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Wednesday December 13, 2017 – Police in Trinidad and Tobago are investigating a female officer after seeing a photo on social media of her brandishing what appears to be a firearm, while holding a baby.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said that “since having been made aware of the image, Acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams has instructed the head of the Professional Standards Bureau, Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Anthony Bucchan, to commence an immediate investigation”.

“The public will be updated on the outcome of said investigation when completed,” it added.

Amid the criticism heaped on the smiling woman in the photo, there were reports that it was an old photograph taken before she joined the TTPS.