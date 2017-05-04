Two Arrested in Strangling Death of Canadian and American in Belize

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

BELMOPAN, Belize, Thursday May 4, 2017 – A frantic search for a visiting couple who went missing in Belize almost a week ago ended in a deadly find earlier this week and two people arrested.

Lawmen confirmed that they had recovered the bodies of Canadian Franseca Matus and her American boyfriend Drew DeVoursney in a cane field on Monday. Police said they had been strangled. DeVoursney’s body was on top of Matus’, their wrists were duct-taped, and both were in an “advanced state of decomposition”.

Two people have since been taken into custody in connection with their deaths.

Senior Superintendent Dennis Arnold told Channel 7 News in Belize that police were also investigating “some threats” made against Matus prior to her death, but declined to elaborate on the nature of threats.

Fifty-two-year-old Matus, who owns a home in Belize, and 36-year-old DeVoursney were reported missing by their friend Joseph Milholen last week.

Milohen had gone to the woman’s home in Corozal to take her to the airport for a trip back to Canada but he found an empty house.

“When I went inside, her bags were by her bed, packed and ready to go,” said Milholen, who is an American also living in Belize. “She left her passport and her travelling money.”

Her SUV was also gone.

Milhoen also told the Post that her companion, DeVoursney, also left his passport at his home. His motorcycle was parked at Matus’ house.

Police said the couple was reportedly last seen on Tuesday at a bar in Corozal. After leaving the bar, they drove away in Matus’ SUV.

The vehicle was found abandoned in a cane field on Sunday evening.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)