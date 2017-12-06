Two Cops Charged with Helping Prisoner Escape in Trinidad

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Wednesday December 6, 2017 – Two police officers and the woman at whose home prison escapee Vicky Boodram was found have been charged with helping the fraud accused businesswoman in her attempt to flee from justice.

Police Constables LeVon Sylvester and Lisa Navarro appeared in court yesterday afternoon jointly charged with fraudulently facilitating Boodram’s release from the prison.

Roxanne Cudjoe, meantime, was charged with harbouring Boodram at a house at Lachoos Road, Penal with intent to impede the escapee’s arrest.

The three appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earl-Caddle in the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court, along with Boodram who was charged with escaping lawful custody.

The charge which Navarro and Sylvester face is that they misbehaved in public office by uttering a forged judiciary note thereby facilitating the unlawful release of Boodram on November 27.

They are also jointly charged alongside Boodram – whose court appearance came a few hours after she allegedly tried to commit suicide – with fraudulently aiding the procurement of the prisoner who was remanded into custody at the Golden Grove Prison, contrary to common law.

It is alleged that they went to the Women’s Section of the prison with what appeared to be a court order for Boodram to appear before a magistrate, and she was allowed to leave in their custody.

There was no objection to bail for either police officer. They were each granted a TT$300,000 (US$44,507) release.

However, Cudjoe was not so lucky, after the police prosecutor told the court no criminal background check could be done on her because she was charged less than an hour before attending court.

Magistrate Earle-Caddle ordered Cudjoe remanded into custody until today when her case will be heard at the Siparia Magistrates Court and the issue of bail would be decided there.

Boodram, who represented herself in court, was also remanded.