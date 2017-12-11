Two Killed As Gunmen Open Fire at Funeral in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Monday December 11, 2017 – Two people were killed and seven others injured when gunmen opened fire on mourners at a funeral service in Jamaica yesterday afternoon.

Reports indicate that three armed men were transported to Kings Chapel Seventh-day Adventist Church in east Kingston and launched a surprise attack on mourners in the church yard just after 3 p.m.

Local media houses also reported that amidst the mayhem that ensued, one of the attackers was held by some people attending the service and was beaten.

He was subsequently rescued by police and taken to hospital.

The incident took place at the funeral of 30-year-old Romaine White who was stabbed in downtown Kingston last month.

Jamaica has recorded more than 1,500 murders so far this year.