UNDP Sends Experts To Support Caribbean Post-Irma

NEW YORK, United States, Monday September 11, 2017 – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has sent experts on crisis recovery to support the people of the Caribbean after the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the Atlantic.

UNDP activated its crisis preparedness plans in several countries in the region, and promised to support them both during the immediate response to this disaster and in crucial early recovery activities like debris and waste management, emergency employment and supporting core government functions, if asked.

“The Hurricane may severely impact people’s livelihoods — directly affecting women, men and children — impacting crucial activities for people, communities and entire countries such as agriculture, fisheries and small and medium enterprises,” said UN Assistant Secretary-General and UNDP Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean Jessica Faieta.

In the past decade UNDP has invested nearly US$300 million in disaster preparedness in Latin America and the Caribbean, working with governments at the national and local levels, as well as communities.

Last year, the UNDP allocated over US$2 million for crisis response and preparedness in the region and deployed nearly 100 officers to provide immediate support to affected countries.

