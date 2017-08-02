US Warns American Visitors in Bahamas to Watch Out For Crime

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Wednesday August 2, 2017 – United States authorities have published a worrying assessment of crime in several Bahamian islands, urging Americans to be on their guard and avoid certain areas.

In its Bureau of Diplomatic Security’s Bahamas 2017 Crime and Safety report, US officials classified New Providence, the country’s most populous island, as a “critical” threat location for crime targeting or affecting US Government interests.

The report claims that despite a 26 per cent drop in serious crimes in 2016, New Providence has witnessed violent crimes in locations more commonly frequented by US tourists.

Grand Bahama also received a poor report with Washington claiming that violent crime there had increase and gangs were on the rise.

“Gangs are present. There has been targeted gang-related violence, including a drive-by shooting that resulted in one death and two injuries next to Embassy-owned residential properties,” it stated.

The report also highlighted that home invasions, theft, and robbery are not confined to a specific part of Grand Bahama.

It raised concern that “upsurge in criminal activity has led to incidents that could place innocent bystanders at risk.”

It claimed the US Embassy had received “reports of assaults, including sexual assaults, at residences, hotel rooms, casinos, outside hotels, and on cruise ships. In some sexual assault incidents, the victim reportedly had been drugged.”

Other areas of concern cited in the report include The Sand Trap and inner-city communities referred to as “Over-the-Hill”.

Americans were urged to avoid these areas, especially at night.

The report, however, gave the Royal Bahamas Police Force a passing grade, saying it was receptive to reports of crime and it addressed the issues facing tourists seriously.

But it also noted that the police response was limited by lack of resources and other issues.

“Police have limited emergency vehicles, and streets and houses are generally unmarked, inhibiting responders from locating affected residences. To ensure quick response to a residence, victims may have to go to the local police station and provide transportation to the site,” it said.

The report identified the capital, Nassau, as a “low threat” location for terrorist activity.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)