Usain Bolt Helps Dig Grave Of Late Olympian

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Monday May 15, 2017 – In a final act of respect for a friend, Jamaican sprint superstar Usain Bolt performed the grim role of gravedigger as he helped prepare the last resting place of his lifelong friend and fellow Olympic medallist Germaine Mason.

Bolt, along with multiple international medallist Michael Frater and former Reggae Boy Ricardo “Bibi” Gardner lent their support to Mason’s family at the grave digging on Friday.

Bolt was filmed in Portland with a pickaxe and a spade hard at work on the grave of his recently-deceased friend, who earned a silver medal for Team GB at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

The Jamaica-born British high-jumper died in a motorcycle accident in Jamaica on April 20.

The 34-year-old reportedly fell off of his Honda CBR motorbike on the Norman Manley highway in East Kingston at 4:20 am while trying to avoid oncoming traffic. He died at the scene.

Mason and Bolt were close friends and the duo are pictured in many photographs together, including at the premiere of the sprint legend’s film I Am Bolt last year.

The world’s fastest man posted a tribute to his friend on Instagram shortly after the tragic accident.

Bolt told Observer Online it was an extremely difficult time for him.

“It is very hard on me. Right now, it is very hard on me as we have grown very close over the years from the World Juniors in 2002 and we have come up through the ranks together.

“We have both succeeded in our different events and for me, I have to be strong for the parents and the family. I had to come here and do anything for the family in any way possible and it is just an honour” he said.

Mason will be laid to rest next Sunday at Grange Hill, Portland after a funeral service in Kingston.

