Usain Bolt Loses Triple-Triple Gold Title Because of Teammate’s Doping

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Wednesday January 25, 2017 – Doping has cost Usain Bolt one of the nine Olympic medals that allowed him to claim the title of being the only athlete to win triple gold in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m in three consecutive Olympic Games. But it wasn’t his wrongdoing that landed him in that position.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) today announced that Nesta Carter, one of Bolt’s teammates in the 4x100m relay at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, tested positive for using a banned substance, and all four sprinters have all been stripped of their relay medals.

“Reanalysis of Carter’s samples from Beijing 2008 resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substance methylhexaneamine,” the IOC said in a statement posted on its website today.

“The Jamaican team is disqualified from the men’s 4x100m relay event. The corresponding medals, medallist pins and diplomas are withdrawn and shall be returned. The IAAF is requested to modify the results of the above-mentioned event accordingly and to consider any further action within its own competence.”

Bolt, Carter, and fellow Jamaican sprinters Asafa Powell and Michael Frater won the 4x100m relay in Beijing in world record time – 37.10 seconds.

That victory completed Bolt’s first of three gold-medal sweeps.

The decision by the IOC means that Trinidad and Tobago will take the gold, while the third-placed team from Japan will get the silver and Brazil, which did not finish in podium position, will get bronze.

Carter was one of two athletes stripped of medals for using a banned substance during the 2008 Olympics.

The IOC statement also disclosed that Russian Tatiana Lebedeva lost her silver medals in the women’s triple jump and long jump after reanalysis of her samples resulted in a positive test for dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (turinabol).

