USVI Among Casualties in LIAT’s Announced Route Cuts

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, Wednesday February 8, 2017 – Regional airline LIAT has announced the first causalities of its route cuts.

The Antigua-based airline said in a statement that, “as part of its efforts to achieve greater profitability and improve efficiency”, it would stop servicing the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) from March 1. That’s the date it ends flights to St Croix.

It will also cease service to St Thomas on June 14.

Additionally, LIAT said it would suspend flights between Guadeloupe and Dominica. Instead, there will be a return service between Antigua and the French-speaking island.

“The decisions made have been driven predominately by the need to enhance the operational stability of the airline and the quality of product for our customers,” Chief Commercial Officer Lloyd Carswell said in the statement.

The announcement follows what the loss-making airline said was a route review exercise designed to “help the carrier establish a reliable schedule that will fly on commercially viable routes going forward, to offer the region a more consistent service”.

