Venezuela Supreme Court and Government Building Hit by Grenades and Bullets

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

CARACAS, Venezuela, Wednesday June 28, 2017 – Security has been heightened In Venezuela and the country is on high alert after the Supreme Court and other government buildings came under attack late yesterday.

In what embattled President Nicolas Maduro described as a terrorist attack, four grenades were dropped on the court from a helicopter, while 15 shots were fired at the justice and interior ministries.

No one was injured in the incident.

Videos posted on social media show the helicopter – said to be stolen – circling the city before shots and a loud bang were heard.

A police officer said to be the perpetrator appeared on Instagram saying he led the attack to fight against “tyranny”.

The officer identified himself as Oscar Perez, was dressed in military fatigues and was flanked by armed masked men in uniform.

He condemned the Maduro administration.

“We are a coalition of military employees, policemen and civilians who are looking for balance and are against this criminal government,” he said.

“We don’t belong to any political tendency or party. We are nationalists, patriots and institutionalists.”

In a national address from the presidential palace, President Maduro expressed concern that the attack could have caused “dozens of deaths”, and he vowed to bring those responsible to justice.

“I have activated the entire armed forces to defend the peace,” he said. “Sooner or later, we are going to capture that helicopter and those who carried out this terror attack.”

The incident comes at the height of ongoing turmoil in Venezuela, as thousands stage protests demanding the resignation of President Maduro.

Close to 80 people have been killed in the unrest.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)