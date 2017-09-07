Watches Issued as Intensifying Hurricane Jose Moves Closer to Leeward Islands

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

FLORIDA, United States, Thursday September 7, 2017 – Hurricane and tropical watches have been issued for the northern Leeward Islands as Hurricane Jose moves closer to the island chain with expectations that it will be a major hurricane by tomorrow.

A hurricane watch has been issued for Antigua and Barbuda, and a tropical storm watch is now in effect for Anguilla, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, Saba and St. Eustatius.

At 11 a.m., the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said Jose was currently carrying maximum sustained winds near 90 miles per hour. It was about 715 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and moving towards the west northwest at 18 miles per hour.

It is expected to continue on that path with a slight decrease in forward speed during the next couple of days.

Hurricane Jose is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 2 to 6 inches in the Leeward Islands from Dominica to Anguilla. Isolated maximum amounts of 10 inches are possible in the northern Leeward Islands from Antigua and Barbuda to Anguilla.

“This rainfall will maintain any ongoing flooding and may cause additional life-threatening flooding,” the NHC said.

It added that swells generated by Jose are also likely to affect portions of the Leeward Islands by Saturday, and those swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

