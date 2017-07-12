Widely Used Heartburn Drugs Now Linked To Increased Risk of Death

MISSOURI, United States, Wednesday July 12, 2017 – Commonly used heartburn medications are associated with a higher incidence of mortality, and the longer the drugs are taken, the greater the risk, according to new research.

Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) have been linked to several side effects, from fractures and dementia, to heart disease, pneumonia and kidney disease, according to the study’s lead author Dr Ziyad Al-Aly of Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis.

“We took it a bit further and asked is this class [of drugs] associated with a higher risk of death, and the answer is yes,” he stated.

Dr Al-Aly said there is strong evidence that these medications are overused.

Commonly used drugs in this class include omeprazole (Prilosec/Alocid), esomeprazole (Nexium) and lansoprazole (Prevacid).

Dr Al-Aly and his team looked at data on millions of US military veterans to determine if taking PPIs was associated with an increased risk of dying.

Their analysis included nearly 350,000 new users of PPIs or H2 blockers, another type of acid-suppressing drug.

The researchers also compared PPI users and non-users within a group of nearly 3.3 million people, and PPI versus no PPI and no H2 blockers among about 2.9 million people.

The study found that new users of PPIs were a whopping 25 percent more likely to die during follow-up than people who started taking H2 blockers.

In research published in BMJ Open, Al-Aly and his team also reported that for new PPI users, death risk rose in tandem with the length of time the medication was taken. The risk was also higher in those who were on PPIs without an appropriate medical reason.

Dr Al-Aly said that the most likely explanation for the increased mortality risk was the side effects associated with PPIs.

In terms of the mechanisms that could be involved, he said that laboratory experiments have shown that lysosomes – tiny organs within cells that act like garbage disposals to get rid of waste – don’t function well in people taking PPIs.

Other research has shown that PPIs may shorten the protective chromosome ends known as telomeres, in effect speeding up cell aging.

When a person has heartburn or reflux, possible root causes like obesity, poor diet or smoking should be addressed first, he said.

“Any intake or use of PPIs should be under the watchful and vigilant eye of a physician, for the smallest dose that’s effective and the shortest period of time,” he stressed.

