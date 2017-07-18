Tropical Storm Don to Pass Over Windward Islands Tonight

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Tuesday July 18, 2017 – Tropical Storm Don is forecast to pass over the Windward Islands tonight, bringing with it heavy rains that will continue into tomorrow, according to forecasters.

At 8 a.m., the storm was carrying maximum sustained winds near 50 miles per hour, and was located about 210 miles southeast of Barbados and 320 miles east of Grenada. The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) in Miami said the system was moving towards the west near 18 miles per hour and expected to continue in that general direction, with an increase in forward speed expected through tomorrow evening.

“On the forecast track, the center of Don will move across the Windward Islands tonight, and then move westward across the southeastern Caribbean Sea on Wednesday,” it said.

“Little change in strength is expected before the system reaches the Windward Islands. Weakening is expected on Wednesday while Don moves across the southeastern Caribbean Sea.”

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines, while Barbados, St Lucia and Bonaire are under tropical storm watch.

Interests in Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, and Curacao have also been advised to monitor Don’s progress.

The storm is now expected to dump three to six inches of rain on Barbados and the southern Windward Islands through to Wednesday morning, and the NHC warns that these rains could produce life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

The impending storm has forced regional airline LIAT to cancel more than 20 flights:

LI 727 from Barbados to Grenada

LI 727 from Grenada to Trinidad

LI 521 from Barbados to Guyana

LI 772 from Trinidad to Grenada

LI 772 from Grenada to Barbados

LI 755 from Barbados to St. Vincent

LI 756 from St. Vincent to St. Lucia

LI 756 from St. Lucia to Barbados

LI 726 from Trinidad to St. Vincent

LI 726 from St. Vincent to Barbados

LI 512 from Guyana to Barbados

LI 737 from Barbados to St. Vincent

LI 737 from St. Vincent to Trinidad

LI 309 from Antigua to St. Lucia

LI 309 from St. Lucia to Trinidad

LI 769 from Barbados to St. Vincent

LI 770 from St. Vincent to Barbados

LI 738 from Trinidad to St. Vincent

LI 307 from Barbados to Grenada

LI 307 from Grenada to Trinidad

LI 393 from Barbados to Guyana

Passengers who have been affected by the cancellations will be allowed to rebook within the next two weeks, with all change fees waived.

