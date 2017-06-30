Woman Who Hired Hitman to Murder Jamaican Husband Jailed for Life

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

NEW YORK, United States, Friday June 30, 2017 – A former nurse who hired a hitman to kill her Jamaican husband after two unsuccessful attempts on his life, will spend the rest of her life in a New York prison and will not get a cent of the almost $1 million in insurance she tried to cash in on days after the murder.

Alisha Noel-Murray and hired killer Kirk Portious, both 29, were yesterday sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole following their convictions earlier this month for the 2013 first-degree murder of Omar Murray.

“With their premeditated and callous actions, these two defendants forfeited their right to remain part of our society,” Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. “They planned and carried out the heinous and cruel execution of an innocent man for nothing more than pure greed.”

Murray’s death marked success for Noel-Murray – the child of a Grenadian father and Guyanese mother – who was behind two previous unsuccessful attempts on her husband’s life.

Murray, 37, was shot three times and died inside the couple’s Brownsville, Brooklyn home on the afternoon of February 24, 2013. The investigation led police to Damien Lovell, Noel-Murray’s lover, who told investigators that she had asked him to find someone to kill her husband after her attempt to poison him had failed. The first person had shot at Murray earlier that month, on February 6, 2013, but missed, according to testimony in the trial.

Lovell then hired Portious and provided him with a $500 down payment and the gun, which he received from Noel-Murray, the evidence showed. The gunman was promised a total of $3,500.

Noel-Murray had taken out nearly $900,000 in life insurance on her husband before the murder and had attempted to cash out the policies within days of his death.

Lovell previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for a promised sentence of 15 years to life in prison for his involvement in the murder-for-hire plot.

