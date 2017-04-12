Woman Jailed for Scamming Elderly in Jamaican Lottery Scam

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

NEW YORK, United States, Wednesday April 12, 2017 – A 38-year-old woman has been sentenced to three years in prison and a three-year term of supervised release for her part in a Jamaica-based lottery scam that mainly targeted elderly victims in the United States.

New York resident Kimberly Powell, who pleaded guilty to mail fraud in August last year, admitted she worked with her husband, Jeragh Powell, and others in Jamaica to mail fake lottery prize notifications.

The fraudulent prize notifications letters congratulated the victims on winning a drawing and instructed them to pay tens of thousands of dollars in “fees and taxes,” and “shipping and handling,” in order to receive their purported prize money and cars.

Members of the conspiracy located in Jamaica also communicated with the victims by telephone, directing them to make payments to specific individuals in the United States.

The Powells got more than US$67,000 from victims of the scheme. A large portion of the proceeds went to the husband’s associates in Jamaica.

Jeragh Powell pleaded guilty to mail fraud charges on August 1 last year and was sentenced in January this year to three years and five months in prison.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)