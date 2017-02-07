Wonder How Obama Spent His Vacation in the British Virgin Islands?

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Tuesday February 7, 2017 – If you’re at all curious about what former US President Barack Obama did during his British Virgin Islands getaway after ending his second and final term in office last month, Virgin boss Sir Richard Branson has spilled some of the beans.

Huge honour inviting the Obamas down to the BVI and great fun having a friendly kitesurfing vs foilboarding challenge with @barackobama Photo by @hijack A photo posted by Richard Branson (@richardbranson) on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:58am PST

In a new blog post published today, he wrote about spending time with the former American leader and challenging him to a watersports contest.

Obama and his wife, Michelle, flew to the BVI just days after new president Donald Trump was inaugurated.

Sir Richard wrote in his blog that he was honoured to have been able to invite the couple.

The billionaire also shared some information about Obama that many probably didn’t know – the Hawaii native loves to surf.

Loved offering @barackobama the chance to learn to kitesurf – here’s how he got on https://t.co/5hwjOvy2TK pic.twitter.com/jk3OEtDELq — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) February 7, 2017

“One of the first stories Barack told me when he and Michelle arrived on Moskito Island was how, just before he became President, he had been surfing on a dangerous break in Hawaii. When he came in from an exhilarating session, the new head of his security team turned to him and said: ‘This will be the last time you surf for eight years’. For the next eight years he didn’t have the chance to surf, enjoy watersports or do many of the things he loved,” Sir Richard wrote.

While on the island, Obama learned to kitesurf on Necker Island as Sir Richard learned foilboard surfing.

Who won when I challenged @barackobama to a battle of the waves? Watch the video to find out https://t.co/5hwjOvy2TK pic.twitter.com/LNdAu5gj1m — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) February 7, 2017





