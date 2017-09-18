World’s Oldest Person Dies: Jamaican Woman Passes Away at 117 Years Old

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Monday September 18, 2017 — The 117-year-old Jamaican woman who was the oldest person in the world has died.

Violet Moss-Brown died at a medical facility last Friday afternoon.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness offered condolences in a tweet.

Our oldest person in the world Mrs. Violet Mosse-Brown has died. She was 117 years old. Rest In Peace Mrs Mosse-Brown#worldsoldestperson pic.twitter.com/p9fYNDV9vM — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) September 16, 2017

The supercentenarian’s passing came hours after it was reported that she was caught up in a family dispute about who should care for her.

The Jamaica Gleaner had interviewed some of her family members, and in an article published last Friday, reported that those with whom Moss-Brown was living said she was taken to a medical appointment the previous Saturday by another relative under the instructions of one of her sons, Barry Russell, but had not been returned to her Trelawny home.

Russell, who lives in Miami, told the newspaper that he made the decision to move his mother because “her greedy grandchildren were not taking good care of her” and that he had no intention of disclosing her whereabouts, but she was alive and safe.

In a report published in the Gleaner last weekend, he confirmed his mother’s passing.

“She died at the Fairfield Medical Centre, in Montego Bay, at approximately 2:30 p.m. She was taken to the medical facility on Saturday because she was not feeling well, was dehydrated, and had an irregular heartbeat,” he said.

In an interview with the Jamaica Star, Russell said he had a conversation with his mother before she died and she had told him that her heart was willing but her body was weak.

Moss-Brown, known as Aunt V, was born on March 10, 1900. She was a mother of six and a great-grandmother of many. One of her sons, Harland Fairweather who died in April this year at age 97, also had the record of being the world’s oldest person with a living parent.

The title of world’s oldest person now belongs to a Japanese woman – Nabi Tajima, also aged 117 but born on August 4, 1900.

