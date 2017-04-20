World’s Oldest Woman Grieving After Eldest Child Dies at 97

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Thursday April 20, 2017 – Just days after his mother became the world’s oldest person, 97-year-old Harland Fairweather has died. And according to media reports, his 117-year-old mother is devastated by the death of her eldest child.

The Jamaica Observer reported that the father of five, who was hypertensive, died after having breakfast yesterday morning.

Fairweather’s mother, Violet Mosse Brown, last Saturday became the oldest person in the world following the death of 118-year-old Italian Emma Morano.

The Observer reported that Fairweather and his mother were very close and shared the same residence. It quoted a close family source as saying that the supercentenarian was grieving.

“It is well known that she wanted him to bury her, and occasionally stated that upon the passing of either one of them, the other would follow shortly afterwards,” the source said.

Mosse Brown had joked last Saturday that she was healthier than Fairweather and her other four children.

