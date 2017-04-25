You’ve Got it Wrong: Barbados Rejects US Money Laundering Report

1 More share buttons 0 Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest 0

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Tuesday April 25, 2017 – Barbados’ Attorney General Adriel Brathwaite isn’t taking the listing of Barbados as a major money laundering country sitting down.

The United States (US) State Department recently named the island among several that it regards as major money laundering nations, but Brathwaite says that is misleading.

He said while the report cited a number of generic methods of money laundering that may be found in any country, “Barbados’ best intelligence does not support the view that they are at proportions which would have a significant impact on the local economy, or cause the faintest ripple in the international financial sector”.

The Attorney General said the illegal drugs trade is a crime that causes great concern in this country, as it gives birth to other criminal activity, including the importation and use of unlicensed firearms.

“The drugs trade is also the most profitable acquisitive crime on the island; hence, it has potential implications for the financial sector. These threats are understood and are being addressed with some degree of success,” Brathwaite said.

“Barbados has deployed significant resources to combat criminal activity of every description. In particular, major resources have been directed to combating financial crime, including money laundering and fraud. This emphasis was thought necessary because the competent authorities have recognized that the trade in illegal drugs and its offshoots have the greatest potential to distort the local economy. However, there is a big gap between potential and actuality. Policies and programmes are in place to ensure that this potential never becomes reality.”

Brathwaite stressed that local crime is only influenced by external factors to the extent that drugs and firearms are imported into the country, and Barbados is not a producer of drugs for export, neither does it manufacture guns.

“Local criminality may be impacted from abroad, but it has very little prospect of having an external impact, especially on the financial community. Criminal activity in Barbados is immaterial as far as the international community is concerned. Funds which may be laundered in Barbados are minuscule when measured on the scale of international laundering. Barbados is not a world financial centre and, therefore, any larger than usual financial transaction which takes place here will receive immediate attention, both here and abroad. Large-scale launderers know that the place to hide a tree is in the forest. Barbados does not fit that bill,” the Attorney General insisted.

He said the authorities in Barbados would continue to do all in their power to ensure that the country remains a clean and safe jurisdiction in which to live, work and do business.

