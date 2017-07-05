SPONSORED POST: Versatility Is What the Freightliner M2 Is All About

Freightliner’s M2 is a versatile medium duty truck and light class 8 delivery tractor. The M2 supports a wide range of bodies, chassis-mounted equipment and powertrain options from established manufacturers such as Detroit and Cummins.

The M2 is easy to drive, delivering superior visibility, a tight turning radius and optional automatic transmission. Designed with a spacious, ergonomic interior and best in class HVAC system, it keeps drivers comfortable and productive all day long.

On the inside

The M2’s cab is lightweight, yet extremely tough. Corrosion-resistant aluminum is reinforced with e-coated steel and assembled to precise manufacturing tolerances with Henrob rivets and welded construction. This process produces a durable and safe cab that meets stringent A-pillar impact, rollover and back wall impact tests making it one of the safest cabs available in the market.

The M2 has a number of features to keep drivers safe and productive. For starters, it has a low step-in height with slip-resistant dual steps, a large door opening and strategically placed exterior and interior grab handles. These types of details enhance safety and help reduce driver fatigue.

From the driving position, the M2 has an ergonomically designed driver’s area featuring an automotive style dashboard, easy-to-read LED-backlit gauges and controls that are all within easy reach. There is an optional telescoping steering wheel that allows for an optimum driving position and an advanced heating and air conditioning system (HVAC) that is best in class featuring 14 vents that provides excellent air flow for uniform temperature throughout the cab.

The M2 has flexible seating options for any application. Front bench seats are available in day and crew cabs, while a rear bench seat is available in both the extended and the crew cab. High back non-suspension driver and passenger seats are standard, with a variety of air suspension seating also available. The M2 offers plenty of storage space and a 12 volt power outlet.

Cab Insulation is excellent with an interior insulation package available to lessen noise and provide protection against the elements.

On the move

The M2 is available with Manual or Automatic Transmission courtesy of Eaton or Allison, a range of efficient brake systems with air brake availability and engine options by Detroit and Cummins with power output ranging from 200 to 450 hp depending on your powerplant of choice.

M2 features an aerodynamic sloped hood, low profile dash and a 2,500 sq in windshield, giving drivers unparalleled visibility – in fact no other competitor comes close. Straight-ahead bumper-to-ground visibility is best in class, 17” inches better in view-over-center-hood measurement than the next closest competitor. An optional heated windshield improves visibility during inclement weather.

Superior maneuverability are hallmarks of the M2’s performance. The M2 performs well in tight spots and on tricky routes. It’s very agile, featuring a 55-degree wheelcut that provides best-in-class maneuverability, a set-back front axle and a swept-back bumper. It all adds up to increased productivity and reduces the chance of accidents and the need for drivers to back up in traffic.

On the job

The M2 is designed for easy maintenance, keeping downtime to a minimum. Easily accessible transmission and other components, as well as see-through fluid reservoirs, make inspection and service hassle free.

The M2 features a hood-assist torsion bar, so you only need 21 lbs of effort to open the hood. The hood tilts nearly 90 degrees for excellent engine access and it has a lube-free steering shaft, self adjusting hydraulic clutch and suspensions that require no maintenance or lubrication.

Its overall clean packaging, reduces upfit time, resulting in lower operating costs. Other Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) may offer clean frame rails back-of-cab, but the M2 has a clear advantage with SmartPlex™– Freightliner’s proprietary Electrical System. This multiplex wiring system simplifies chassis-to-body electrical integration and significantly reduces the number of wires. SmartPlex™ adds expansion capabilities and allows custom programming for each customer’s unique requirements, with no software to buy or additional tools required. Moreover, our ServiceLink™ diagnostic tools make maintenance and repairs quick and easy.

All of these features have a positive impact to the bottom line, with drivers spending less time taking the truck out of service to perform manual regenerations

Versatility is what the M2 is all about. From Food & Beverage delivery, to Haulage, Towing, Refuse, Construction, Tanker or Utility, the M2 is an extraordinary work truck.

