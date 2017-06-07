10 Reasons To Visit Grenada This Summer

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada, Wednesday June 7, 2017 – The tri-island destination of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique provides visitors with boundless opportunities to explore, relax and experience the best of Caribbean living.

With its year-round ideal weather, abundant hotel offerings, and ample land and water activities, there is something for everyone to enjoy when visiting.

Due to the island’s southern location, it is just outside the hurricane belt and rarely endures storms, making it the ideal destination for sailing, yachting and just about anything that requires a clear blue sky.

Here are 10 of the reasons it’s one of the Caribbean islands to visit during summer.

Visitors can easily explore the three islands in one vacation

Not only are Carriacou and Petite Martinique easily accessible from Grenada, they both offer visitors a unique, off-the-radar experience since there are no large resorts or crowded beaches. Travelers will find rows of locally built boats on its shores with boat-building techniques dating back to the 19th century. The islands’ residents have their own traditions, separate from Grenada, which include annual festivals such as Carriacou Carnival on February 12, Petite Martinique Whitsuntide Regatta from June 2-5 and Carriacou Regatta from August 4-7.

There is nothing quite like the annual SpiceMas “Pure Mas” Carnival

The most anticipated event of the year, SpiceMas in August transforms the island of Grenada into a spectacle of all things culture, splendor and surprise. Belonging only to Grenadian culture, Jab Jabs are people who walk and dance through the streets wearing a horned headpiece covered in black oil. This masquerade takes place early Monday morning and goes through to Monday Night Mas where party-goers in bright t-shirts wave light sticks and dance through the streets. The week climaxes with parades of the explosively colorful mas bands, calypso and soca competitions along with a frenzy of steel pan music. Spectators and participants alike feel the energy on the streets and through the veins of the island.

The island provides divers and snorkelers with a colorful underwater paradise

There are more than 50 dive sites to explore, with a selection of wrecks and reefs that house an abundance of marine life. The must-see and most famous wreck is the 600-foot-long ‘Bianca C’, which sank in the St. Georges harbor in 1961. Only advanced divers can experience the Bianca C, but beginners wishing for a unique, underwater experience must visit the World’s First Underwater Sculpture Park. It is a selection of more than 100 sculptures that act as artificial reefs as well as an attraction for visitors.

It has more than 50 beaches meant for exploring and relaxing

With so many beaches available on the islands, it is easy to find one that suits the needs of the discerning traveler. The most famous, Grand Anse Beach, is home to a number of hotels and restaurants and extends two miles long. Little unknown beaches such as Menere Point, Gaby’s Beach, and Pink Gin are ideal for relaxing and unwinding without the crowds.

The abundance of accommodations cater to any traveler

From five star hotels and resorts to cozy guesthouses and cottages, the island’s accommodations are able to satisfy the pickiest travelers. Luxury travelers can enjoy a truly personalized and indulgent experience at award-winning resorts that include top-notch service and delectable cuisine. Visitors wishing to rejuvenate and find a quaint paradise can look no further than secluded villa rentals located on hilltops or near private beaches. In addition, the varied selection of all-inclusive accommodations, allow guests to leave their worries behind and focus on relaxation, while guesthouses and bed and breakfasts provide the opportunity for travelers to explore freely and “live like a local”.

There are 15 breathtaking waterfalls to enjoy

Waterfalls in Grenada can be extremely accessible, such as the Concord Falls located just feet away from the road, or the bit-more-difficult to reach Mt. Carmel Waterfall, accessible only by a 30-minute hike through plantation fields. Each has its own unique beauty with pools to swim in and surrounded by exquisite flora and fauna.

Its spice production is infused in the cuisine

Home to some of the best herbs, vegetables and spices in the Caribbean as well as being the world’s second largest producer of nutmeg, Grenada’s unique cuisine ranges from wholesome savory dishes to sweet treats infused with nutmeg and cocoa. The national dish, oil down, consists of stew made with salted meat, breadfruit, dumplings, turmeric, and callaloo all steamed in coconut milk. To top off any meal, nutmeg ice cream is a popular dessert option.

Its rich history is apparent throughout the island’s street names and landmarks

Although Christopher Columbus set his eyes on Grenada in 1498 during his third voyage, the island was formed about 2 million years ago and was inhabited by the Arawaks. To this day, visitors to the island can see the Arawak influence when visiting the Grenada National Museum, which houses historical artifacts as well as collections from the first inhabitants and plantation economy. Presently, the names of the villages, the architecture and dialect spoken, bear reference to Grenada’s history of European settlements.

It’s a chocolate lover’s paradise

Cocoa production in Grenada is done carefully with an organic, “tree to bar” process. The Grenada Chocolate Company started this business model in 1999 where the cocoa grew in the same place it was processed, allowing for the cooperative to do its own fermenting with fresh beans. Since then, many more producers of chocolate opened up sustainable and ethical businesses such as Belmont Estate, Crayfish Bay, and Diamond Chocolate Factory, which are available for visitors to tour and taste the variety of pure, Grenadian chocolate.

The best shopping and souvenirs can be found around the island

From natural products to handmade crafts – many with a nutmeg or cocoa theme – a variety of souvenir items can be found when visiting Grenada. The island’s most notable shopping location is the Grand Anse Craft and Spice Market, where talented, Grenadian artisans sell art, spices and custom-made jewelry.

