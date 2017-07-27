Air France To Start Flying from Atlanta to French Caribbean

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

POINTE-À-PITRE, Guadeloupe, Thursday July 27, 2017 – Near the end of this year, Air France will add the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe to its destinations.

The flight will come from one of the busiest airports in the United States, the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The Atlanta–Pointe-à-Pitre service begins November 21 with two weekly flights on 170-seat Airbus A320 aircraft. Flights from Atlanta will leave on Wednesdays and Sundays, while return flights will be on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Travelers from Atlanta can also continue on Air France flights from Pointe-à-Pitre to Fort de France, Martinique two days a week and to Cayenne, French Guiana on Wednesdays.

Air France said the new service is in line with the company’s strategy.

Air France’s regional Caribbean network currently links Pointe à Pitre (Guadeloupe), Fort de France (Martinique), Cayenne (French Guiana), Port au Prince (Haiti), and Miami (United States), with more than 60 weekly flights between those destinations.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)