Airbnb Caribbean Reach Expanding: Anguilla Now on the List

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, Friday March 24, 2017 – Anguilla has now been added to the list of Caribbean countries partnering with home sharing network Airbnb.

The Ministry of Tourism in the British Overseas Territory located in the Eastern Caribbean has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Airbnb to promote the island’s unique identity, cultural heritage and environment.

“Airbnb and Anguilla will work together to highlight Anguilla’s genuine appeal, as experienced through the eyes of locals, our Airbnb host community”, said Shawn Sullivan, Airbnb’s representative for the Caribbean and Central America.

The agreement provides for Airbnb to share aggregated data with Anguilla to improve understanding on how home sharing is driving tourism.

Anguilla’s Chief Minister and Minister of Tourism Victor Banks said the deal would have the effect of “affording Anguillians of all walks of life an opportunity to be involved in the tourism accommodation sector, giving credence to the oft touted statement: Tourism is Everybody’s Business”.

President of the Anguilla Hotel and Tourism Association (AHTA) Delroy Lake said his organization embraced this new opportunity to reach new consumers and develop a win-win partnership with Airbnb.

Airbnb has more than 300 listings across Anguilla. It says a typical host had annual earnings of US$4,400 last year.

The agreement with Anguilla is the latest in a series of agreements in the Caribbean, following on from Curaçao, Jamaica, Aruba, Bermuda and the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO).

