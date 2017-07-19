Anguilla Voted Best Island in the Caribbean

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, Wednesday July 19, 2017 – Anguilla has won top honours as ‘Best Island in the Caribbean, Bermuda & Bahamas’ , in Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2017.

Travel + Leisure is the largest travel magazine brand in the United States, and the winners of the prestigious award are determined by their annual World’s Best Awards survey, now in its 22nd year. Readers are invited to participate through Travel + Leisure magazine, T+L tablet editions, newsletters, social media, and travelandleisure.com.

“We are thrilled that Anguilla was voted the #1 Island in the Caribbean by the readers of Travel + Leisure, a discerning group of experienced global travelers,” said chairperson of the Anguilla Tourist Board, Donna Banks.

“This award takes pride in our island, invest in our product, and burnish our unique brand of Anguillian hospitality that has no doubt enabled us to secure this privileged position.”

About Anguilla, Travel + Leisure wrote: “Finding a destination with unpopulated shores and stellar food might seem to be an unreasonable request. But not on Anguilla — where there are 33 pristine stretches of sand as well as some of the finest food in the Caribbean.”

The full list of the top islands in the World’s Best Awards 2017 is as follows:

Anguilla Culebra, Puerto Rico Vieques, Puerto Rico Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands St John, US Virgin Islands Harbour Island, Bahamas Bermuda Exuma, Bahamas Turks & Caicos Jost Van Dyke, British Virgin Islands St Bart’s St Lucia Aruba The Abacos, Bahamas Nevis

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)