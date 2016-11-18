Anguilla’s Newest Luxury Resort Opens

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, Friday November 18, 2016 – The Reef by CuisinArt, a contemporary beachside Caribbean hotel, has officially opened in Anguilla.

A sister property to CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa, The Reef features 80 state-of-the-art accommodations, a dramatic lobby entry and bar with sweeping ocean views, fitness centre, boutique, two restaurants, and a spectacular pool.

“We are delighted to celebrate the launch of The Reef and welcome guests to Anguilla’s newest luxury and experiential beachfront destination,” said Stephane Zaharia, Vice President & General Manager of The Reef.

“With its sister property, CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa, we were able to tap into over a decade of hospitality expertise and seamlessly provide guests with the best that both properties have to offer.”

A member of Small Luxury Hotels of The World, The Reef features 25 Golfview Junior Suites and 25 Seaview Junior Suites in the main building; and four additional beachfront buildings that house 30 accommodations ranging from Beachfront Junior Suites to Corner Beachfront Junior Suites, Superior Beachfront Junior Suites and Deluxe Beachfront Junior Suites.

The Reef also offers a gastronomic journey, using a farm-to-table approach that includes locally-sourced fish such as snapper, grouper and lobster, and fresh produce from CuisinArt’s on-site Hydroponic Farm, in addition to some of the most coveted global ingredients handpicked by Executive Chef Jasper Schneider.

At the core of The Reef’s on-property programming is a focus on wellness, encompassing everything from cutting-edge spa treatments and a bevy of nutrient-dense juices fresh from the Hydroponic Farm, to diverse fitness classes including yoga with meditation and aqua-cycling class.

At CuisinArt’s award-winning, 27,000 square foot Venus Spa, guests can enjoy additional treatments as well as a unique Farm-to-Spa Blend Baractivity to make their own body scrubs and bath salts using dried herbs such as lavender and rosemary straight from the Hydroponic Garden.

