Another Luxury Resort Planned for St Lucia

CASTRIES, St Lucia, Saturday July 29, 2017 – A 120-room luxury hotel with 40 private residential villas will open on St Lucia’s southwest coast in another two years.

Fairmont St Lucia at Sunset Bay, to be built on 25 acres and 1,870 feet of beachfront, is set to start accepting guests in late 2019.

The project will fuse contemporary design with preservation and enhancement of the natural landscape, conserving micro-ecosystems of small mango groves and lush mountain streams, protecting the beach from tidal erosion, and investing in mature landscaping instilling a sense of privacy.

Built into a natural amphitheater, each of the guest rooms, suites and residential villas will offer unobstructed views across the bay. The resort will feature four restaurants and bars; a 9,000 square foot Fairmont spa; outstanding pool facilities including a main resort pool, children’s pool and adult pool with cabanas; private marina with moorings for deluxe yachts; and approximately 10,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting and function space.

The Fairmont experience will include adventure activities such as paddle surfing, mountain biking, and hiking to discover spectacular nature trails; pampering poolside or at the spa; and connecting with local culture in the nearby fishing village, the source of many local foods and ingredients featured on resort menus.

For guests looking for a more permanent secondary home or getaway retreat, Fairmont St Lucia at Sunset Bay will offer 40 private Fairmont-branded residences.

“We have very high expectations for this exciting project. Together with Fairmont, and our renowned design and construction teams, we will work diligently to ensure the highest quality product and guest experience. We are confident that we have assembled an extremely professional and motivated team that will create a remarkable luxury resort that is unique for the island,” said Georgi Vassilev, Chairman of the Board of Directors, GP GROUP JSC.

“We are also focused on creating additional value for the local community, not only by providing employment opportunities, but also by investing in the development of infrastructure in the region.”

Fairmont St Lucia at Sunset Bay will join Caribbean and mid-Atlantic sister properties Fairmont Royal Pavilion in Barbados, and Bermuda’s Fairmont Southampton and Hamilton Princess & Beach Club, a Fairmont-managed hotel. Fairmont currently has more than 70 hotels worldwide.

“This resort marks the continued expansion of Fairmont’s rapidly growing portfolio of highly sought after luxury vacation resorts around the world,” said Kevin Frid, Chief Operating Officer, North & Central America for AccorHotels, a hotel group of which Fairmont is part..

