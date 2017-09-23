Antigua and Barbuda Is Caribbean’s Most Romantic Destination

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, Saturday September 23, 2017 – Antigua and Barbuda has been named the Caribbean’s Most Romantic Destination by the World Travel Awards for the third consecutive year.

The winners of the World Travel Awards are voted for by tourism professionals around the world, and the award recognizes the commitment and excellence that the organization has shown over the past 12 months.

Antigua and Barbuda is considered one of the easiest Caribbean islands to get married in. With no residency requirement, the destination hosts a record number of marriages annually and has gained recognition as a leader in the wedding, honeymoon and romance market. The destination boasts award-winning properties, romance-inducing landscapes, and has a luxurious beach for every day of the year.

This year, Antigua played host to several celebrities, including footballer Lionel Messi and American Idol winner Chris Blue who honeymooned on the island with their wives. Antigua was also the location of choice for the debut bridal collection photo shoot of noted New York-based fashion designer Chen Burkett.

“We continue to ensure that the process of getting married in Antigua and Barbuda is as hassle-free as possible,” said Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Tourism Asot Michael. “Additionally, we are committed to capturing an even greater share of this market by developing new products and concepts to appeal to modern couples in search of romance.”

Each June, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority holds its June is Romance Month promotion that highlights the twin-island nation’s strengths as a destination of choice for romance travel. Throughout the month, there are a variety of special destination wedding and honeymoon packages available, making the process of planning a romantic escape much easier.

The destination also launched the world’s first tourism social media channel dedicated entirely to romance on Facebook on Valentine’s Day this year. The Antigua Barbuda Romance channel is an interactive platform that provides visitors with the best information and tools for those planning a romantic trip.

