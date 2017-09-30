Antigua & Barbuda Hits The Road In Grand European Blitz

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, Saturday September 30, 2017 – As Antigua and Barbuda experiences growth in tourism arrivals from key European markets, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority’s United Kingdom & Europe Office is focused on capitalizing on the exponential growth by increasing its presence within the market.

In a grand European blitz, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, along with some of the destination’s major hotel and airline partners, descended on the major gateway cities of Frankfurt, Rome, Milan and Stockholm from September 25 to 29 for travel trade events designed to build awareness of the destination amongst the European trade.

“The selected markets have been observed as having a potential for growth,” explained Director of Tourism, UK and Europe for the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority Cherrie Osborne.

“There is extra capacity within our UK airlines, and while we do have airlift from some of these markets, part of our overall strategy is to grow the markets further by driving business through Gatwick; recognizing the ease of access to the destination via these channels and utilizing the additional airlift on the UK carriers.”

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority is reporting growth prospects for the destination following the roadshow in the source markets.

Dertour, the largest tour operator partner for Antigua in Germany, accounting for 70 per cent of German arrivals reported an increase in forward bookings of 120 per cent.

With overwhelming interest for the destination by the travel trade in Italy and specifically Milan, expectations are for further growth in that market. Italy, the second strongest performing market in Europe after the UK has recorded consistent growth of 11 per cent this year to date.

Expectations are also high for Stockholm which has seen phenomenal growth of 55 per cent so far this year.

During the four-day mission, the team met with over 70 tour operators and over 200 travel agents. The Antigua and Barbuda team reassured members of the trade that Antigua was open and operating as normal following the recent hurricanes.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)