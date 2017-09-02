Antigua and Barbuda Seeing Growth in UK Bookings

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

LONDON, England, Saturday September 2, 2017 – The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority’s recent marketing campaign within the United Kingdom has contributed to the growth in revenue being reported by UK tour operators.

Luxury tour operator, the Inspiring Travel Company – part of the ITC Travel Group which also owns the Western & Oriental brand – has reported growth in Antigua bookings, with the island becoming one of its strongest destinations in the Caribbean.

The revenue for Antigua bookings for 2017 is up three per cent year on year, despite a drop in room nights. And revenue for 2018 is soaring.

“Forward bookings for 2018 to Antigua and Barbuda are a real success story for us, with our room nights up 98 per cent and our revenue up 123 per cent as at August 1,” said Helen Tabois, Senior Product and Marketing Manager at ITC Travel Group.

“We’re trading strongly for the Caribbean overall, up 25 per cent, but it’s clear that Antigua and Barbuda is leading the way. This increase in both volume of business and revenue has been driven by our focus on just a handful of hotels at the luxury end of the market.”

Jean-Marc Flambert, Vice-President Sales and Marketing UK and Europe at the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority said the idea behind the campaign in June was to increase awareness of the destination beyond the beach, proactively push last minute summer and autumn sales to Antigua as well as bookings for 2018.

“We are delighted to see that tour operators are reporting not only strong bookings, but increased revenue. It showcases the strength of brand marketing and how despite the economic challenges in the UK, there is an appetite for exclusive destinations like Antigua and Barbuda. We look forward to continuing to support our tour operator partners by engaging with the UK consumer,” Flambert said.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)