Antigua and Barbuda Signs Agreement with Airbnb

NEW YORK, United States, Thursday July 27, 2017 – Antigua and Airbnb have signed an agreement to help drive diversified and sustainable tourism to the islands and begin dialogue about a framework for taxation on accommodation.

It’s intended to assist hosts to be able to pay accommodation taxes through the platform and contribute with their local community and government.

The platform has been consistently collaborating with several governments in the Caribbean, as well as the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), as the region acknowledges the growing importance of home sharing in the local economy and for residents to participate in the bounty of tourism.

“Today is an important step in further strengthening the tourism industry in Antigua and Barbuda by signing this partnership with Airbnb. The tourism and services industry is continually evolving, and Airbnb is the largest game changer in the accommodation sector. By working with them, we will ensure that Antigua and Barbuda is interacting with the full spectrum of visitors,” said Minister of Tourism, Economic Development, Investment and Energy Asot Michael at the signing on Monday.

Shawn Sullivan, Airbnb’s Public Policy lead for Central America and the Caribbean, said his company was proud to work with Antigua and Barbuda to assist in the creation of new economic opportunities for the local economy and offer genuine experiences for travelers.

“Our joint efforts will highlight the culture, heritage and hospitality of local residents,” he said.

In Antigua and Barbuda, there are over 500 active listings listed on the Airbnb platform and a typical host has annual earnings of about US$5,700. The number of guest arrivals to the islands in the last 12 months has grown by 53 per cent, and groups tend to stay about six nights.

