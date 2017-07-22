Antigua Plays Host to ‘The Voice’ Winner and New Wife

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, Saturday July 22, 2017 – Fresh on the heels of football star Lionel Messi honeymooning in Antigua and Barbuda, the twin-island nation has welcomed ‘The Voice’ 2017 winner Chris Blue and his new wife Stephanie to the popular destination.

The newlyweds arrived to the sounds of local musicians and were personally greeted by the Minister of Tourism Asot Michael. As part of a VIP welcome and reception, the couple, who arrived from London where their wedding took place, also received a special wedding blessing from the CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Colin James.

The couple is staying at the award-winning Hermitage Bay Resort, before Chris returns to the United States to continue his concert and recording schedule.

He is the second celebrity to choose Antigua and Barbuda as a honeymoon destination in recent weeks, after Messi and his new wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, had at luxury getaway at Jumby Bay earlier this month.

“We are honoured that Chris Blue and his new wife Stephanie chose Antigua and Barbuda as their destination of choice for their honeymoon. This further asserts our position as the most romantic destination in the Caribbean,” said Minister Michael.

“We look forward to providing the new couple with an unforgettable honeymoon experience with everything we have to offer visitors, including our beautiful white and pink beaches, award-winning properties, gastronomy, and the friendliness and warmth of our people. We look forward to seeing the destination through their eyes.”

