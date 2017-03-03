Antigua Uses Social Media to Help Visitors Plan Romantic Getaways

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, Friday March 3, 2017 – Antigua and Barbuda has become the first destination to launch an interactive digital platform dedicated to romance.

Known for being one of the most romantic destinations in the world, and holding the record for most weddings per capita, Antigua and Barbuda now has an Antigua Barbuda Romance Facebook channel that provides visitors with information and tools for planning the perfect romantic trip.

Research shows love and healthy relationships have been proven to improve people’s lives. Benefits range from happiness and improved mental well-being to bolstering immune levels, to improving heart health and helping people to live longer. And the twin-island nation has been cashing in on that.

Antigua Barbuda Romance features will include: logistics on how to plan the perfect destination wedding, honeymoon tips, favorite activities, top restaurants, and popular beaches. Resources include listings for local romance vendors including wedding planners, photographers and island guides. The platform is manned by romance experts who provide advice and feedback on planning the perfect trip with daily posts to inspire and engage followers.

CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority Colin James said the platform would allow tourism officials to gain valuable customer insights, while increasing brand awareness and customer loyalty; and was another way to provide a richer customer and visitor experience.

Minister of Tourism, Economic Development, Investment and Energy Asot Michael said that “introducing a ground-breaking new platform dedicated to romance is just another example of why Antigua and Barbuda is awarded time and again for being the most romantic Caribbean islands”.

“This new initiative cements our position as the leading Caribbean weddings and honeymoon destination and I applaud all of our industry partners for helping us to attain this distinction and recognition in such an integral market. Ultimately, love improves lives, and we look forward to helping couples do just that with the new platform.”

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)