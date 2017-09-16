Antigua’s Excursions, Tour Operators, Restaurants and Hotels Welcome Visitors after Hurricane Irma

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, Saturday September 16, 2017 – Antigua is back to offering excursions and adventures across island, as tour operators reopen after Hurricane Irma last week.

From Stingray City to zip-lining adventures to safari land tours to cruises, sea circumnavigation and snorkeling tours, popular activities are available once again, tourism officials say.

Restaurants and bars have also reopened, including popular beach establishments such as Beach Limers, Coconut Grove, Sheer Rocks, Turners, Darkwood Beach Bar and Restaurant, Trappas, Le Bistro, and the over 150 dining options to choose from in Antigua.

Close to 2,000 of the country’s hotel room stock will be available by the end of October for the start of the peak winter season following traditional summer upgrades and renovations throughout resorts. Some of these resorts include Cocobay, Jumby Bay, Curtain Bluff, Carlisle Bay, Hawksbill by Rex Resorts, Heritage Quay Hotel, St. James’s Club, The Inn at English Harbor, and Nonsuch Bay.

The first property opening post-upgrades was Pineapple Beach Club on September 14. Blue Waters Resort and Spa follows on September 21.

Antigua’s new, state-of-the-art VC Bird International Airport and cruise ship berths are also welcoming passengers from across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Europe, and the Caribbean.

Antigua was spared the worst when Hurricane Irma pummeled the northern Caribbean last week, but its sister isle Barbuda was left uninhabitable with about 95 per cent of structures either completely destroyed or severely damaged.

