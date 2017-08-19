When Antigua’s Jumby Bay Reopens It Will Be Under New Management

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, Saturday August 19, 2017 – Antigua’s Jumby Bay private island resort is under new management.

European hotel company Oetker Collection has added the property to its portfolio, making it the brand’s second property in the Caribbean after Eden Rock in St Barths.

The all-inclusive resort, which is leaving the Rosewood portfolio, is slated to reopen on October 9 for the 2017/18 season.

As the new operator of Jumby Bay, Oetker Collection will manage the resort, as well as its villa and estate home rentals.

“This private island paradise is a truly special place, with 300 acres of manicured landscape surrounded by white sandy beaches and turquoise waters….Guests will experience Oetker Collection’s highest standards of quality service to which they are accustomed, and can rest assured that our team of hoteliers will offer them quite a unique sense of place,” said Frank Marrenbach, Oetker Collection’s CEO.

Jumby Bay island combines an established 40-room/suite resort with 50 individually designed, fully-staffed villa and estate home rentals. Villas and estates offer up to nine bedrooms, most with direct private beach access. Additional resort features include three white sand beaches, three restaurants, a spa and fitness facilities, watersports, two pools and five tennis courts.

