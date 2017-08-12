Aruba Hosts Caribbean’s Largest Vow Renewal

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

ORANJESTAD, Aruba, Saturday August 12, 2017 – As the sun set on Aruba on Tuesday evening, more than 160 couples gathered on the world-famous Eagle Beach to simultaneously renew their I Do’s, in the Caribbean’s largest vow renewal ceremony.

The two-hour event’s romantic décor and chic ambiance were inspired by real on-island weddings, and featured elegant white linen with pops of vibrant Caribbean colours.

Couples relished in the opportunity to celebrate their love on the world’s number three beach, while enjoying champagne, hors d’oeuvres, local music and Carnival-like festivities.

“Aruba is a culturally-rich destination, beloved as one of the world’s top beach destinations for weddings and honeymoons,” said Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes, CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority. “It felt truly special to showcase our island’s defining qualities during this unprecedented ceremony – while sharing Aruba’s love and happiness with loyal and first-time visitors alike.”

Among the more than 320 participants were travel influencers and celebrity couples, including Tamra and Eddie Judge, known from Bravo TV’s ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’.

“Aruba is simply beautiful. It meant everything for Eddie and I to be able to renew our I Do’s in such a picturesque setting, in the company of our family,” said Tamra.

