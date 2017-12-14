PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas, Friday December 15, 2017 – Comfort Suites Paradise Island has promoted Yasmine Mills-Strachan as its Director of Sales.

Strachan’s career in hospitality began in 2000 at SuperClubs Breezes Bahamas, where she mastered various responsibilities, ranging from retail, front office, sales and weddings. In 2012, she was recruited by the Sheraton Nassau Beach Resort as a Catering and Convention Services Manager, where the native Bahamian said her passion for events and groups “blossomed”.

Strachan joined the Comfort Suites Paradise Island team in May 2014 as Sales Manager in the Sales and Marketing Department. Her ability to work productively with all types of individuals ensured a seamless assimilation into the Comfort Suites team, and led to her recognition as Manager of the Year at the all-suite property in December 2015.

Promoted to Assistant Director of Sales in April 2016, Strachan was tapped to serve as Director of Sales in 2017. In the role, Strachan is responsible for growing the local and international market, while maintaining excellent working relationships between Comfort Suites Paradise Island and tour operators.

In addition to managing local public relations for the hotel, Strachan will continue to drive marketing efforts for the hotel, which is home to Crusoe’s Restaurant and Bar.

Strachan earned an Associate of Applied Science degree in Hospitality Operations and a Bachelor of Science degree in Tourism Management from the College of The Bahamas. She also holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Nova Southeastern University.

She is a member of the Pilot Club of Nassau, and her hobbies include the discovery of new travel, culture and cuisine.

As Director of Sales, Strachan assumes the position previously held by Shantillya Sands, who was promoted to Assistant General Manager in September 2016.

“Having such exemplary sales and management professionals in leadership positions at Comfort Suites Paradise Island strengthens our efforts to attract and serve our valued clientele,” said William Naughton, Senior Vice President and Managing Partner of the hotel.