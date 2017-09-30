Bahamas Resort Providing Healthier Options All Around

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

NASSAU, Bahamas, Saturday September 30, 2017 – If you’re particularly strict about no-smoking environments when you travel, then Breezes Resort and Spa in The Bahamas is an option.

The resort has announced that all rooms are now non-smoking, in response to an increase in guests’ requests and in a concerted effort to provide a healthier and more refreshing environment.

“Becoming a smoke-free resort is a natural progression for Breezes Bahamas, as we strive to focus more on overall wellness for our guests,” said vice president of marketing for Breezes Bahamas, Zein Issa-Nakash. “And no worries for anyone who does smoke; we’ve created an outdoor smoking oasis for them.”

As part of its commitment to wellness and fitness, Breezes also recently added gluten-free offerings to all menus and expanded its plentiful options for vegetarians.

The resort also rejuvenated its activity offerings and introduced the Ocean Front Sports Centre, which houses a variety of longtime favourite land and water activities, including tennis, ocean kayaking, beach volleyball, rock climbing, sailing and flying trapeze, and new activities and amenities such as ocean paddle boarding, a beachside jogging track and sand soccer field.

