Barbados Food and Rum Festival Around the Corner and Top International Chefs are Ready

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Saturday August 26, 2017 – Chefs Tom Aikens, Chris De La Rosa and Jean-Georges Vongerichten are set to spice up the eighth annual Barbados Food and Rum Festival coming up in November.

The three chefs hailing from Barbados’ top source markets, will be featured in the three-part Gourmet Safari dinner series spanning two nights – November 18 and 19. The Gourmet Safari offers diners the opportunity to follow their favourite international chefs around the island as they prepare specialty spreads across some of Barbados’ finest restaurants.

The Gourmet Safari kicks off on the West Coast, with Vongerichten of the United States at the renowned Cliff Restaurant. The following night, De La Rosa from Canada will take the action to the East, catering to discerning patrons at The Crane. Then it’s over to Aikens, who will close the curtain on the series as it heads back to the West Coast, preparing a specially selected menu at The Tides restaurant, which is on-board with the Festival for the first time this year.

The three chefs will join talented local artisans including the award-winning Damien Leach, Creig Greenidge, Michael Harrison and many more.

CEO of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI), William ‘Billy’ Griffith, spoke about the success of the 2016 rebrand to the Barbados Food & Rum Festival.

“It was a strategic move to further enrich our focus on promoting the unique elements of Barbados, namely our claim to the birthplace of rum. We are pleased with how much the Festival has grown and how much attention it has attracted both here and abroad,” he said. “Moving forward, we want to ensure that we’re creating not just unique experiences for visitors, but also a sustainable product that all Barbadians can feel invested in.”

The Food and Rum Festival will run from November 16 through 19 and feature a range of diverse culinary and cultural experiences including polo, a flotilla and beach party, and a night out in the popular Oistins fishing village.

