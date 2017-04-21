Barbados Named Safest Caribbean Destination

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

GENEVA, Switzerland, Monday April 17, 2017 – Barbados has been named the safest country in the Caribbean for visitors in a biennial report from the World Economic Forum.

This placed the 430-square-kilometre island way ahead of six other Caribbean countries named in the world report.

Placing 55th, Barbados beat its closest Caribbean competition by a wide margin, with the Dominican Republic placing 107th, Mexico in the 113th spot, Trinidad and Tobago ranked 115th and Jamaica 119th.

The least safe countries in the region were said to be crime-plagued Honduras in 128th place, and political hotspot Venezuela in 131st place.

The safety and security rating was one section of a report from the Geneva-based organisation, which did not include the risk of becoming a victim of petty crime in its rankings.

Finland topped the safety and security category, which looks at the extent to which a country exposes tourists and business travellers to security risks including violence and terrorism.

The United Arab Emirates and Iceland earned second and third places respectively, followed by Oman in fourth and Hong Kong, Singapore and Norway in fifth, sixth and seventh places.

Switzerland came in eighth, Rwanda soared to fill the ninth slot, and Qatar rounded out the top ten.

Recent terror attacks undoubtedly contributed to the United Kingdom languishing in 78th place, well below Zimbabwe at 60th. And despite its popularity as a tourism destination and business centre, the United States limped in at 84th.

The least safe destinations in the world were said to be Egypt, Venezuela, Nigeria and Pakistan, followed by El Salvador, Yemen and Colombia at the bottom of the list in 136th place.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)