Barbados Soon to be Home to A Nikki Beach Club

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Tuesday April 25, 2017 – Nikki Beach Worldwide, a luxury lifestyle and hospitality brand, is opening its 14th property – this time in Barbados.

The luxury beach club property, which is expected to open its doors for business by yearend, will be the first of its kind for the island, founder and owner of Nikki Beach Worldwide Jack Penrod announced.

“Since Barbados is a destination that I’ve started to frequent recently, I feel that this location is not only a strategic move from a Nikki Beach business strategy perspective but that Barbados is an island where our brand can really make an impact on a local level,” he said.

“We intend to support the Barbados economy with job opportunities, and will work closely with local farmers and fisherman to bring our farm-to-table menu to our guests.”

Nikki Beach Barbados will operate in the north of the island at Port Ferdinand, a facility that currently has a luxury resort and residences.

Nikki Beach Barbados opening this summer @PortFerdinand. Hoardings are up by the marina, work can begin…#NikkiBeachBarbados #barbados pic.twitter.com/EC8xH4VGh0 — Jo Fernandez (@fernandezjo) February 28, 2017

The 1.4 acre intimate beach club location will consist of a restaurant, pool and beach access with oceanfront seating for up to 200 guests. The elevated beach club will run along the shoreline, and yachts will dock directly at the location, while water shuttle services will also be offered.

Nikki Beach Worldwide said the facility would offer the same look and feel as other properties from around the world, but would highlight stone elements sourced from the region as well as Caribbean features thoughtout by well-known builder Jada Group.

Penrod said the Nikki Beach Director of Culinary Operations Chef Brian Molloy was dedicated to using seasonal, local ingredients that were organic whenever possible, to create farm-to-table dishes that support the Barbados community.

“The Nikki Beach culinary team will work with local fisherman to offer the freshest Caribbean catches including flying fish, lionfish, barracuda and kingfish, prepared to highlight the integrity of the seafood,” he added.

Nikki Beach Barbados will be the second to open in the Caribbean. The first was St Barts.

