Belize Now Has its First Hilton Property

SAN PEDRO, Belize, Monday December 11, 2017 – Mahogany Bay Resort and Beach Club, Curio Collection by Hilton – Hilton’s first property in Belize and – and one of the first global brands in Belize – is officially open.

Sitting on 325,000 square feet in Ambergris Caye, the elegant resort features 205 cottage and villa-style rooms across a 60-acre waterfront site with 10 distinct dining outlets, bay and beach clubs, and meeting and event spaces. It will soon grow to 300 units.

Accommodations range from garden cottage, garden cottage with loft, lower and upper keeping suites and family cottages.

Guests staying at Mahogany Bay Resort & Beach Club have access to range of amenities, including the Bay Club with a grand pool, bar and poolside spa treatments and the private white sand Beach Club, just a short ride from the on-site marina. At the heart of the hotel’s social scene is the 22,000-square-foot Great House, featuring a signature restaurant and bar, flexible event space and a multi-level covered wrap-around veranda. Golf carts and electric and pedal bikes are available for guests to discover the expansive property.

The hotel is less than two miles from San Pedro, the only town on the island, and 10 minutes from San Pedro Airport. Guests can explore the Belize Barrier Reef, the largest in the Western Hemisphere, or take part in watersports such as diving, snorkeling, fly fishing, paddle boarding and more. With more than 300 species of birds, the island is also a top destination for bird-watching.

“As Hilton’s debut property in the country, we ensured that we attended to every detail of the resort from the accommodations and amenities to team member training and guest service,” said Beth Clifford, founder and developer, Mahogany Bay Resort & Beach Club, Curio Collection by Hilton as the hotel opened its doors last week.

“The exclusive resort will provide unique guest experiences and serve as the perfect base camp for our guests’ Belizean adventures, fostering a new level of sophistication for travelers visiting the country.”

Mark Nogal, global head, Curio Collection by Hilton, added that as one of the first high-end resorts on the island, the property offers one-of-a-kind experiences that are true to the Curio Collection brand and celebrate Belizean culture, such as exclusive access to a pristine private beach and a sustainable design that evokes the local setting.