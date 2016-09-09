The Best New Resort Spa in the World Is Right Here In the Caribbean

3 More share buttons 2 Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest 0

SARDINIA, Italy, Friday September 9, 2016 – Of the hundreds of hotel spas that opened their doors in the past year, it’s one in a small Caribbean island that stands out most.

CNN had already named Zemi Thai House Spa at Zemi Beach House Resort and Spa in Anguilla among the world’s best spas back in May, three months after it opened. And the World Spa Awards last week not only confirmed its excellence but put it right at the top.

The spa was named World’s Best New Resort Spa at the awards in Sardinia, Italy.

It beat out other nominees from seven other countries: Aman Spa at Amanemu in Japan; Opal Spa at Opal Sands Resort Clearwater Beach in Florida, the United States; Explore Spa at Le Méridien Mahabaleshwar Resort & Spa in India; Osprey Spa at Elements of Byron in Australia; The Iridium Spa at St. Regis Langkawi in Malaysia; The Spa at Amanera in the Dominican Republic; and The Spa at Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii.

Zemi Thai House Spa is a full-fledged wellness centre on the shores of Shoal Bay, and is home to the island’s only hammam, a meditation garden, mud deck, yoga studio, hydrotherapy showers, vitality pool set to guests’ body temperature, and a juice bar.

Its treatment rooms, built inside the traditional, 300-year-old Thai House from which it derives its name, have their own private relaxation lounges with ocean or garden views.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)