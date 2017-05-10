Billions Will Be Spent on Developing Ocho Rios Cruise Facilities

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Wednesday May 10, 2017 – The Jamaica government will be spending just over J$4 billion (US$30.9 million) to construct new and renovate several existing facilities in one of the island’s primary tourism destinations, Ocho Rios.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness said the undertaking forms part of measures to boost the resort town’s tourism product.

Among the targeted expenditures is J$2.5 billion (US$19.3 million) to upgrade the Reynolds Pier to enable the facility to accommodate cruise ships. This, Holness noted, will complement the Ocho Rios Pier, for which J$270 million (US$2.1 million) has been earmarked to improve the adjacent promenade.

“So, you will now have two berths at which you can receive cruise ships…which means you can accommodate two (vessels) at a time,” the Prime Minister said.

Additionally, Holness said J$100 million (US$772,000) will be spent to renovate the town’s market, while a new artisan village is to be built at a cost of J$80 million (US$617,746).

He informed that the village will facilitate craft-making as well as the retail of products manufactured, and will be a significant improvement on existing arrangements.

“It is time that we take a different view of craft and treat it as an important pillar of the tourist experience,” the Prime Minister said.

Under the development projects, Ocho Rios market will be transformed into an attractive facility for tourists and locals.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)