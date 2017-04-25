British Airways Ups Its Game As Wi-Fi In The Sky Takes Off

LONDON, England, Tuesday April 25, 2017 – With some airlines finally showing interest in wiring up the skies with fast connectivity, British Airways (BA) has jumped on the technological bandwagon.

Starting this month, British Airways will be rolling out the latest generation Wi-Fi across its long-haul network.

Short-haul Wi-Fi will arrive later this year when BA becomes the first airline to offer connectivity using Europe’s first-ever 4G in-flight network.

This development offers a home-away-from-home service to passengers, who will be able to use their own devices to access email, browse the internet, keep up with social media and even stream video content from sites such as YouTube and Netflix.

Apart from ease of connectivity, technology has also been introduced to simplify and speed up journeys through the airport, with the opening of the airline’s first three automated self-boarding gates for UK domestic flights at Heathrow Terminal 5.

The gates will use facial recognition to allow customers to scan their boarding pass, before walking straight on to the aircraft.

BA is also investing £400 million in Club World (long-haul business class).

From June, new catering will be introduced at Heathrow business lounges to improve food quality and extend breakfast service to 11am.

In-flight from July, new linen, a soft mattress topper and duvet, and bigger pillows, will be supplied.

A new restaurant-style premium dining service will begin in Club World from September, with display trolleys facilitating the selection of dishes from a choice of starters and desserts.

These changes will launch on flights between Heathrow and New York’s John F. Kennedy, before being rolled out across the rest of the long-haul network.

