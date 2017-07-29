You Can Get A Feel of Jamaica in the Heart of the UK

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Friday July 29, 2017 – Jamaica House returns to the United Kingdom in August to celebrate one of the nation’s most accomplished athletes, Usain Bolt, when he runs his final competitive race in August at the World Games.

Jamaica House will be held in London at the Indigo O2 Arena from August 5 to 13. The facility will open daily to the public from midday and will be the official hospitality house of the Jamaican delegation at the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Athletics Championship in London, England, in August.

“On this occasion, it will be Usain Bolt’s final appearance in competitive track and field, so Jamaica House takes on special significance as he exits the world stage. The Diaspora is invited to come and share in that wonderful experience,” said Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange.

Nightly entertainment will feature artistes such as Ziggy Marley, Protoje, Luciano and Freddie McGregor, among others.

Jamaica House was launched in 2012 around the London Olympic Games to take advantage of the global focus on the nation’s athletes and Brand Jamaica.

Since then, the concept was featured at the 2013 IAAF World Championships in Moscow, the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto and the 2015 IAAF World Championships in Beijing.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)