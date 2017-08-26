Canouan Resort is First in Caribbean for Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

CANOUAN, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Saturday August 26, 2017 – St Vincent and the Grenadines will be home to the first Mandarin Oriental hotel in the Caribbean.

But it won’t be a new property. Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group will take over the Pink Sands Club on the five square-mile Canouan Island on November 1 and rebrand it Mandarin Oriental Canouan.

The hotel situated on the east coast of the island on Godahl Beach comprises 26 suites and 12 three to four bedroom villas, all with ocean views. It features an outdoor infinity pool, a spa and health club, with two overwater treatment cabanas accessible by boat, as well as an 18-hole Jim Fazio-designed golf course.

The luxury resort operator will also brand and manage a portfolio of new Residences at Mandarin Oriental, to be located near the hotel and scheduled to be available in 2020.

“We are delighted to be introducing the Mandarin Oriental brand to the Caribbean, and to be bringing the Group’s legendary service and quality standards to the beautiful island of Canouan,” said James Riley, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group. “We look forward to introducing guests to what we believe will become the Caribbean’s most exclusive luxury getaway.”

The resort is easily accessible by a short 20-minute flight in one of the hotel’s private jets from Barbados, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines as well as other Caribbean gateways. Regular flights and yacht charters are also available.

