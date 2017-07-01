Caribbean Airlines Adds More St Vincent Flights

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago, Saturday July 1, 2017 –Caribbean Airlines is now offering flights between St Vincent and Trinidad five times per week, up from the two weekly flights it had initially been operating when it became one of the first airlines to offer non-stop flights to the newly opened Argyle International Airport in April.

It added the Thursday, Saturday and Monday flights last week, supplementing the original Sunday and Friday service.

The airline said the expansion in service will improve the frequency with which passengers can connect seamlessly to other international and regional destinations.

“This increase in flights will enable closer links for commerce as well as create opportunities for travellers to explore this beautiful country of 32 islands,” Caribbean Airlines Vice President, Commercial, Sean Quong Sing added.

The Trinidad and Tobago-based carrier is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and promised that “valued customers can look forward to more exciting developments and new destinations as the year progresses”.

